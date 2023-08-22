Teaching positions filled for 2023-2024 at Gallatin R-5 School District

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate on August 17. The rate was set at $4.4803 per $100 of assessed valuation. This includes $4.3078 for the Incidental Fund and $0.1725 for the Capital Projects Fund.

The board approved adding $1,000 to each level of penalty in a policy involving the resignation of professional staff members. The changes include a May 1 through June 1 notification penalty of $1,500, a June 2 through 30 notification penalty of $2,000, a July 1 through 31 notification penalty of $2,500, and a notification penalty of $3,500 after July 31.

The board approved the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year. A Bus Discipline Matrix was also approved as presented.

Approval was given for updates to the Emergency Response Plan and the Special Education Compliance Plan Part B Option A.

The board tabled the discussion of bids to install air conditioning in the high school gym.

After a closed session, the board announced that teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year were offered to Kayleigh Robinson, Eric Lewis, Susan McFee, Amy McNeely, Nikki Berry, and Shannon McBroom. Linda Cowling was offered a teaching position for the first semester, and Kelsey Maxwell was offered a teaching position for the second semester.

A library aide position was offered to Jeanette Miller. A vocal tutoring position was offered to Christopher Thomas. An extra-duty contract was offered to John Salehi for the role of choir coach.

