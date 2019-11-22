Teacher threatened as parental custody issue erupts at Chillicothe school

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports an investigation into a disgruntled parent yelling, cursing, and making threats at a teacher this week led to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman for disorderly conduct.

The woman was issued a summons, released pending a court date, and advised by School Resource Officer Eric Menconi she was not allowed on school property without a police escort until school officials and administration could investigate the matter. She was also reportedly counseled, and Menconi assisted her in how to go about business with the school.

Maples says the incident happened after school hours when the teacher was attempting to go home. The parent was upset because a child was not appropriately delivered to her according to her standards. The teacher provided the information on the incident to her direct supervisor because of her concern with the parent’s behavior toward the staff.

It was determined the parent’s behavior was because of a custody matter between parents. The parent had already been warned by law enforcement at the beginning of the school year because of her threats and demeanor toward school officials.

Maples asks that parents not treat teachers or school staff in a threatening or disrespectful manner and to communicate with an opposite parent or the school if a custody matter is involved.

