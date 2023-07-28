Teacher Education Program at North Central Missouri College topic of presentation at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Teacher Education Program at North Central Missouri College was the topic of a presentation at the Thursday, July 27, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. The meeting was held at the BTC Bank community room, with Jackie Soptic presiding. Dan Wilford led the prayer, Steve Taylor served as the sergeant at arms, and Kristi Harris was the program chairman.

Cassie Cordray, Teacher Education Instructor at NCMC, talked about the program, which offers three pathways to earning a teaching degree: an Associate of Arts with an education emphasis, an Associate in Arts in Teaching, and an Associate of Arts Science in Early Childhood Development. The majority of NCMC students choose the AAT degree. This degree allows students to fulfill their general education requirements and complete five teacher education classes before transferring to another college to finish their degree.

Due to a teacher shortage in recent years, Mrs. Cordray said NCMC has been proactive in attracting students to the teaching profession. To support students financially, NCMC received a $10,000 teacher education grant, providing scholarships to help fund their education, a $200 scholarship to cover textbook expenses, and financial support for their MoGEA exams.

NCMC also hosts a Teacher Education Day, allowing area schools to connect with students pursuing an education degree. Additionally, they offer a substitute teacher training program to qualify individuals as substitute teachers. During her presentation, Mrs. Cordray shared information about NCMC teacher education program graduates since 2019, including details about where the students transferred to complete their degrees and their subsequent employment. Northwest Missouri State University, Missouri Western State University, and Central Methodist University were noted as the top transfer schools, and Mrs. Cordray emphasized that the majority of students return to the area to teach after graduation.

In the business meeting, a sign-up sheet was passed around for members to volunteer to take tickets at the fair grandstand show on Aug. 5.

A new member orientation will be conducted at the Aug. 3 meeting, led by club members.

