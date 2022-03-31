Teacher and coach at Braymer school facing additional charges of sexual abuse, sodomy, and sexual contact with a student

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Additional charges have been filed against a teacher and coach for the Braymer C-4 School District who was originally charged last week after allegedly sending nude photos and videos to students.

Additional charges for 29-year-old Zachary Wayman Douglas of Utica include four felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, and four felony counts of sexual contact with a student. He also faces the misdemeanors of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor and first degree sexual misconduct. He is to be held on no bond. A bond hearing is scheduled in Caldwell County on April 7th.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Douglas of having sexual contact with a student multiple times between August and November 2021. He also allegedly sent nude photos through his Snapchat to the student.

Douglas was charged last week with felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 as well as four misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic materials or attempting to furnish to a minor and one misdemeanor count of first-degree sexual misconduct. No bond is allowed. He is next scheduled in court on those charges on April 21st for a preliminary hearing.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Douglas of sending nude photos and videos via Snapchat between July 2021 and March 2022. He allegedly admitted he knew the girls were between the ages of 14 and 17.

A post on the Braymer School District’s website last week acknowledged allegations were “being investigated of a possible incident involving a staff member,” and “a staff member was placed on administrative leave” while the matter was investigated.

(Photo of Zachary Wayne Douglas courtesy Braymer School District website)

Related