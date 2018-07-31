Tax free back to school Sales Tax Holiday begins August 3rd

A Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday during a three- day period begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 3rd and ends at midnight on the following Sunday, August 5th.

Purchases of clothing, school supplies, computers, and certain other items defined by the statute are exempt from sales tax for this time period only. Only purchases for personal use qualify for the exemption this weekend.

The state sales tax of four point two two five percent is waived this weekend for eligible purchases. The Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday statute allows cities, counties and special tax districts to choose whether they will participate.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue website, here’s a list of area cities that plan to continue to impose local city sales: (alphabetically) Chillicothe, Grant City, Green City, Marceline, Pattonsburg, and Trenton.

Here are the area counties that plan to continue collecting sales taxes this weekend (alphabetically): Carroll, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam.

Also collecting their local sales tax will be the regional jail district of Daviess and DeKalb counties.

Each of mentioned cities, counties, and special tax districts have opted out of the back to school sales tax holiday.

