“Taste of Italy” replaces Festival of Trees with an Italian feast for a cause

Instead of the traditional Festival of Trees, the Gifted Group is gearing up for the “Taste of Italy” Black Tie Event, set to take place on November 18th. This extravaganza aims to gather funds in support of individuals with special needs in our community. The focus is on equipping these individuals with self-advocacy skills, ensuring they have a voice and can confidently express their needs and rights.

The event venue is the First Assembly of God Activity Center, where attendees will be treated to a sumptuous Italian feast. On the menu for the evening are dishes such as lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, a fresh salad, an array of desserts, and beverages to complement the meal.

Tables for the event are available at $125.00 each. For those who’d like to come solo or in a smaller group, individual plates are priced at $25.00.

The Taste of Italy won’t just be about food. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a small auction. Additionally, entertainment will be provided throughout the meal, ensuring a delightful and engaging evening for all present.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by The Gifted Group, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs.