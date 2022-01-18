Task force recommends ways to help Missouri small businesses with workforce, supply chain and other problems

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A statewide task force is recommending a variety of ways intended to help small businesses in Missouri with a workforce, supply chain, funding, and broadband problems.

The suggestions include improving childcare access and affordability, expanding hospitality industry apprenticeships, updating the Fast Track workforce grant program, and enhancing help for women and minority-owned businesses. Another key recommendation is to boost access to on-the-job training.

A task force survey says 90-percent of Missouri business owners report labor shortages prompting them to raise wages to retain and recruit employees. Almost 60-percent of business leaders would like financial aid, such as loans, incentives, or grants.

(Photo Licensed via Envato Elements)

Related