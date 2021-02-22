Tami Campbell selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Tami Campbell, Senior Database Administrator from Mercer, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for February. Tami has been employed at NCMC for eight years and holds an associate degree in Information Technology.

Recently, Tami has been instrumental in helping the NCMC IT team launch new solutions and infrastructure. Tami’s main role has been integrating data between different systems to run on a routine without user intervention. Tami recently completed data integrations for several systems on campus. Tami would like to launch a new or redesigned student information system.

Tami said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the people, but especially the IT Services team. I truly have the best co-workers and leader.” In the future, Tami sees her department continuing to launch new systems and services for end-users but also focus on new systems and services to help IT better serve the rest of the campus.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place.

Related