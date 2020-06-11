“Taking Care of You” stress management course to be offered online

Registration is now open for Taking Care of You, a University of Missouri Extension program that offers practical strategies for dealing with stress and life challenges.
Developed by an interdisciplinary MU Extension team, the research-based program focuses on positive psychology and mindfulness in online sessions held over eight weeks. Participants learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection, and group activities. The program teaches ways to:
- Take better care of body, mind and spirit health
- Become more aware of the mind-body connection, and how to use this awareness for better health
- Respond rather than react to life’s stressors
- Discover opportunities in life’s challenges
- Develop habits that can lead to better health
- Find ways to bring more joy into life
- Simplify life
- Live more in the moment
Registration is available online through below internet links or contact Mercer County Extension office at 660-748-3315 through June 17th, 2020. Participants can choose between two different times.
Wednesdays June 17th to August 5th (2 pm-3 pm)
https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/taking-care-of-you-afternoon/
Or
Thursdays June 18th to August 6th (12 pm -1 pm)
https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/taking-care-of-you-june-18-through-aug.-6
A full class listing of all Taking Care of You programs statewide can be found at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/taking-care-of-you