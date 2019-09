Trenton FFA will serve a tailgate meal before the home football game Friday, September 13, 2019, to benefit Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab.

The meal will be held at the shelter house near C. F. Russell Stadium starting at 5:30 that evening.

Those attending may eat and pay what they want for hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies, and drinks.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares