The Trenton Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and the Future Teachers of America will host a tailgate meal to raise money for the organizations.

The Homecoming Tailgate will be held at the shelter behind C. F. Russell Stadium the evening of September 14th. Food will be served from 5 o’clock until halftime of the football game with attendees eating and paying what they want.

FCCLA Adviser Margaret Mollenhour says the proceeds will be split evenly between the FCCLA and FTA.