Tai Chi classes to be offered in Chillicothe

The Livingston County Health Center and Grand River Multipurpose Center, both of Chillicothe, will hold Tai Chi for Health classes for seniors at 60 years old or those living with arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other conditions that cause balance problems and joint pain.

Tai Chi for Health Institute Certified Instructors Ann Burchett and Ron Krammes will lead Tai Chi exhibitions. One of the exhibitions will be at the Livingston County Health Center on the morning of April 15th at 10 o’clock. The other will be at the Grand River Multipurpose Center that afternoon at 2:30. Weekly one-hour Tai Chi classes will be held at both locations Mondays and Thursdays from April 22nd to June 13th. The health center classes will start at 10 o’clock, and the multipurpose center classes will begin at 2:30.

Participants will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and complete two assessments to gauge their fall risk. The assessments will be repeated at the end of the class series to give participants an idea of how much they improved.

Tai Chi for Health is a low impact form of exercise using gentle movements that put minimum stress on muscles and joints. The health center notes Tai Chi is proven to help reduce the prevalence of falls and is rated as the highest level evidence-based program for seniors for health and wellness. It has also been proven to improve balance, increase leg strength and flexibility, improve mobility and posture, and reduce stress.

There is a $20 charge to attend the classes at the Livingston County Health Center and Grand River Multipurpose Center April 22nd through June 13th. For more information or to register, call the health center at 660-646-5506 or the multipurpose center at 646-1555.