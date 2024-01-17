TAB to establish first U.S. headquarters facility in Liberty, creating 50 jobs

Share To Your Social Network

TAB, an international manufacturer of industrial batteries, announced that it will establish a 66,700-square-foot headquarters and assembly facility in Liberty, creating 50 new jobs. The company’s new location, its first in North America, will provide proximity to its customer base and the ability to quickly distribute products throughout North and South America.

“The selection of Missouri as the home of TAB USA’s first North American facility reaffirms our state’s strategic advantages for growing companies,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We have created a pro-business environment that provides stability for businesses as they enter the U.S. market or expand within it. Missouri stands ready to support the growth and success of TAB USA as it embarks on this exciting journey from its new U.S. headquarters.”

TAB USA’s new facility will be located at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center. The location will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters, with operations including industrial battery assembly, distribution, and sales. The facility is projected to open in the second quarter of 2024, with plans for additional investments over the first five years of operation.

“The new facility in Liberty will allow TAB increased capabilities for distribution throughout North America and access to a skilled local workforce,” said Troy Livingston, CEO of TAB USA. “Whether in our vehicles or homes, batteries and electrical storage are an integral part of daily life, and TAB USA has the products our customers need to successfully power their lives and businesses.”

As a leading North American industrial hub, the Kansas City region’s central location and strong workforce were major factors in TAB USA’s decision to locate in Liberty.

“We’re thrilled that an innovative, industry-leading employer like TAB USA has chosen our state as the location of its U.S. headquarters,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “TAB USA’s decision is a testament to Missouri’s ability to support businesses that are helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful to all our partners who made this exciting project possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have for Liberty and our state’s economy.”

For this expansion, TAB USA will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

TAB creates durable, powerful, and innovative batteries for the industrial and automotive sectors, producing a wide range of flooded lead-acid, VRLA AGM, VRLA Gel, SLI, and lithium-ion batteries in locations across the world. Its high-quality batteries are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

To learn more about TAB, visit the TAB company website.

