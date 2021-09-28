T. Graham Brown, Bryan White, and Wade Hayes to perform at Chillicothe Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary

Local News September 28, 2021 KTTN News
Hats off to the 80s and 90s the music Continues
Country singers T. Graham Brown, Bryan White, and Wade Hayes will perform at an outdoor concert to celebrate the Chillicothe Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary.

The Hats Off to the 80s and 90s concert will be at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center in Chillicothe on October 9, 2021.   Gates will open at 7 pm, and the concert will start at 8 pm.

Tickets are available for standing room at a cost of $20.00 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.  More information on the event can be found on the Chillicothe, Missouri Rotary Club Facebook page.

Outside chairs are allowed. No outside food or beverages will be allowed at the concert on October 9th.

