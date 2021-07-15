Swine Show results from the Livingston County Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More results have been announced from the Livingston County Fair.

For swine breeding showmanship, junior recognition went to Macie Rodenberg, intermediate to Riggin Isaacs, and senior to Colby Gillespie. For swine market showmanship, junior went to Jaxon Lollar, intermediate to Jaiden Rodenberg, and senior to Maci Johnson. Junior showmanship is for participants ages eight to 10, intermediate is for those 11 to 13, and senior if for those at least 14.

Laney Gaston showed the champion market gilt, and Abbey Hayen had the reserve champion.

The champion market barrow was shown by Porter Ficken, and the reserve champion was shown by Remington Isaacs.

Porter Ficken had the supreme market hog, and Laney Gaston had the reserve supreme market hog.

Breeding Swine results have been announced with the overall supreme champion boar shown by Leanna Smith. The overall supreme reserve champion boar was shown by Seth Summers.

Carder Rader had the supreme breeding gilt. Jaiden Rodenberg showed the reserve supreme breeding gilt.

