Swine Show results announced at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany

In the Swine Show at the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany, several young contestants emerged as winners in various categories:

  • Jordan Dittmer showed the Grand Champion Gilt.
  • Cadence Shiflett won the Reserve Champion Gilt, the Reserve Champion Market Animal, and was also the recipient of the Intermediate Showmanship award.
  • Myer Gibson exhibited the Grand Champion Market Animal.
  • Eva Engel was named the Senior Showman and also won the Senior Herdsmanship award.
  • Addison Cadle received Junior Swine Herdsmanship honors.
  • Kaylee Crews won the Junior Showmanship in the Swine Show.
