Swine Show results announced at the Mercer County Fair

The results have been released from the Mercer County Fair Swine Show.

Lacey Power with the fair reports Calvin Grady of Gallatin had the Grand Champion Boar and Reserve Champion Market Hog. Grant Oaks of Harris had the Reserve Champion Boar.

Remington Isaacs of Chillicothe had the Grand Champion Gilt and received Junior Showmanship. Reserve Champion Gilt went to Judd Henke of Princeton. Grand Champion Market Hog went to Brylee Williams of Princeton.

Eli Henke of Princeton received Senior Showmanship and Easter Memorial Showmanship.

