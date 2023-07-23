Swine Show results announced at the Caldwell County Fair in Kingston

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Fair in Kingston recently concluded its Swine Show, showcasing the skills and talent of the entrants.

Here are the winners of the Swine Show:

• Champion Boar: Exhibited by Bailey Miller

• Junior Showmanship: Awarded to Bailey Miller

• Reserve Champion Boar: Exhibited by Kala Piatt

• Max Creason Premier Swine Exhibitor Award: Received by Kala Piatt

• Champion Gilt: Exhibited by Ember Gilgour

• Reserve Champion Gilt: Exhibited by Gage Miller

• Champion Barrow: Exhibited by Brock Pitt

• Reserve Champion Barrow: Exhibited by Lane Hamilton

• Senior Showman: Cass Kleeman

Related