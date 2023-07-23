Swine Show results announced at the Caldwell County Fair in Kingston

Local News July 23, 2023 AI Joe
Fair News Graphic V3
The Caldwell County Fair in Kingston recently concluded its Swine Show, showcasing the skills and talent of the entrants. 

Here are the winners of the Swine Show:

• Champion Boar: Exhibited by Bailey Miller
• Junior Showmanship: Awarded to Bailey Miller
• Reserve Champion Boar: Exhibited by Kala Piatt
• Max Creason Premier Swine Exhibitor Award: Received by Kala Piatt
• Champion Gilt: Exhibited by Ember Gilgour
• Reserve Champion Gilt: Exhibited by Gage Miller
• Champion Barrow: Exhibited by Brock Pitt
• Reserve Champion Barrow: Exhibited by Lane Hamilton
• Senior Showman: Cass Kleeman

 

