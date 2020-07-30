Swine show results announced at North Central Missouri Fair

There were 158 entries in the Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

The champion boar was a York shown by Cass Kleeman of Braymer. The reserve champion was a crossbred shown by Carlie Kleeman of Braymer.

The champion gilt was a crossbred shown by Jaiden Rodenberg of Chillicothe. The reserve champion was a York shown by Blane Heussner of Tina.

The champion barrow was a crossbred shown by Ada Fox of Trenton. Alexander Heussner of Tina showed the reserve champion, which was a York.

For market gilts, Jaiden Rodenburg had the champion. Timothy Summers of Chillicothe showed the reserve champion.

The supreme market was a market gilt shown by Jaiden Rodenberg. The reserve market was a crossbred barrow shown by Ada Fox.

Junior showmanship for ages eight to 10 went to Macie Rodenberg of Chillicothe. Intermediate showmanship for ages 11 to 14 went to Jaiden Rodenberg. Senior showmanship went to Dawsyn Lightner of Chillicothe.

The North Central Missouri Fair Pee Wee Swine Show had 11 entries.

