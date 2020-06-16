“Swine in the Vine” BBQ Contest set for weekend of June 19, 2020

The inaugural Swine in the Vine BBQ Contest is still on at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. More than 30 teams are registered to participate in the event Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th.

Gates will open for the Local Backyard BBQ Event the evening of Friday, June 19th at 5 o’clock. There will be public sampling, and attendees can vote for their favorite chicken wing and pork tender.

Local rock band Centerline will perform at 7 o’clock. There is a $10 cover charge Friday, June 19th, which includes three voting tickets for the Local Backyard BBQ Event and entrance to see Centerline play live.

Gates will open for the main BBQ event at Black Silo the morning of Saturday, June 20th at 11:30. There will no sampling from contestants Saturday, June 20th.

Smoked Iguana BBQ and Sauce Company will be open for meal service Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th.

Questions about the Swine in the Vine BBQ Contest can be sent to info@blacksilowinery.com.

