Swine in the Vine has been postponed at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. The event was scheduled for June 18th and 19th. A reschedule date has not been announced.

The performance by Members Only is still on for June 18th. Doors will open at Black Silo that evening at 6 o’clock, and the music will start at 8 o’clock.

Ticket costs are $15.00 each and available at the gate.

