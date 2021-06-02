“Swine in the Vine” barbecue contest set for June 18 at Black Silo Winery

Local News June 2, 2021June 2, 2021 KTTN News
Barbecue Contest
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Second Annual Swine in the Vine Barbecue Contest will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

A vine pre-party will feature the band, Members Only on June 18 with doors opening at 6 o’clock.  Those attending will enjoy music from 8 to 11 o’clock with tickets costing $15.00 at the gate until they are sold out.

Gates will open for the contest on June 19th at 11:30 in the morning with happy hour, appetizers, and a full bar.

Swine in the Vine teams will receive free power and ice.

Register on the West Bottoms event website, and contestants should note there is a registration fee of $225.  Contact Duane Urich for more information about registering a team for Swine in the Vine at 901-596-9986.

Post Views: 2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.