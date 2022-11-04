SWAT called to arrest armed Breckenridge man facing 12 counts of sex related charges involving children

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Breckenridge resident, who faces charges in Caldwell County, was apprehended at Lathrop after he was believed to be armed and allegedly refusing to come out of a house.

At the request of Lathrop police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department along with the Tri-County SWAT team responded to the incident Wednesday evening. Information from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said the individual, identified as Damion Micah Bergen of Breckenridge, was believed to be suicidal and reportedly armed with a weapon at the residence in Lathrop.

Other occupants of the residence were identified and removed from the residence safely. Negotiators from Cameron Police Department and Clinton County tried to establish communications but were not successful. The SWAT team made entry and took Bergen into custody without incident. Caldwell County Missouri Sheriff’s Department took custody of Bergen. He had an active felony no bond warrant from Caldwell County for nine counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual abuse.

Bergen is to be in court in Kingston on November 10th.