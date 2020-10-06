Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed hunts

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Sumner will be closing the auto tour route on three dates during October 2020.

The refuge will be closed on October 16th, 17th, and 18th for the Managed Deer Hunt for Disabled Hunters. The refuge will reopen on October 19th to the general public and be opened through October 25th, then close on October 26th for the fall migration.

Waterfowl hunting areas will be open to hunters during the Missouri Waterfowl season. Permits are filled through the Swan Lake Waterfowl Draw Hunt section of the website.

The refuge will also be hosting a Youth Managed Deer Hunt next month on November 6th, 7th and 8th.

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge is located one mile south of Sumner, Missouri and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

