Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge kicks off “First Fridays at the Refuge” tonight

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner will host its first “First Fridays at the Refuge” event of the year Friday night June 1, 2018.

David Shuey of Carlisle, Pennsylvania will portray General John Pershing at the event from 5 o’clock to 8:30 and will discuss Pershing’s achievements and his connection to wildlife and conservation in North Missouri.

Art by area school students depicting outdoor themes will also be on display in the Visitor Center. First Friday participants will be able to vote for their favorite pieces, and the winners will receive prizes from the Friends of Swan Lake.

Other activities will include archery shooting, a prairie grass maze, and Linda Hoover painting caricatures.

The Sumner American Legion and Auxiliary and the Friends of Swan Lake will provide a free hot dog dinner with chips and drinks.

Like this: Like Loading...