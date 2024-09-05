Suzuki quad crash on Highway 65 north of Trenton injures Spickard man

Share To Your Social Network

A 75-year-old man was injured in a crash involving a Suzuki quad on Highway 65, six miles north of Trenton, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 2:12 p.m. on September 5, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Raymond W. Rinehart of Spickard, Missouri, was traveling southbound on the shoulder of Highway 65 when the Suzuki quad overturned. The crash ejected Rinehart from the vehicle, and the quad came to rest on its right side on the west side of the roadway.

Rinehart sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Grundy County Ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the Suzuki Quad sustained minor damage. It was driven from the scene following the crash.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

