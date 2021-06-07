SUV travels into path of UTV in Unionville injuring one

Local News June 7, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in Unionville. The crash involved a side-by-side utility vehicle and a sport utility vehicle at the intersection of 27th Street and Birch Street.

The operator of the UTV, 37-year-old Eric Lutz of Unionville, was taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The sports utility vehicle was westbound when its driver allegedly failed to yield and traveled into the path of the utility terrain vehicle. The SUV driver was listed as 79-year-old Shirley Mahoney of Unionville.

The report noted Mahoney was using a seat belt while the UTV operator was not. Damages were extensive to the UTV and moderate for the SUV.

Assistance was provided by the Unionville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, and Putnam County Ambulance.

Post Views: 212
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.