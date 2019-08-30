SUV strikes agricultural sprayer east of Gallatin

The Highway Patrol reports a Bartlesville, Oklahoma man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle in which he was a passenger struck an agricultural sprayer one mile east of Gallatin around noon on Thursday.

An ambulance transported 80-year-old John McCollum to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

SUV driver 79-year-old William Estes of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and sprayer operator 34-year-old Joshua Jeffries of McFall were reported as not injured. Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 before the sprayer reportedly attempted to turn north into a private drive and the SUV attempted to overtake the sprayer and struck it in the front driver’s side. The vehicles came to rest on the north side of Highway 6 facing north with moderate damage.

Both drivers and McCollum wore safety devices with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene of the crash.