SUV hits horse-drawn buggy on Route C, impact ejects rider from buggy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Spickard man sustained moderate injuries when he was ejected from a buggy after it was hit by a sports utility vehicle near Spickard on Tuesday morning, October 4th.

Emergency medical services took 36-year-old Menno Hostetler to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 29-year-old Jinnifer Shuler of Spickard.

The buggy and SUV traveled east on Route C before the front of the SUV hit the rear of the buggy three miles west of Spickard, ejecting Hostetler. The SUV came to rest on the north side of Route C on its wheels

The buggy was demolished upon impact while the SUV received extensive damage. Shuler wore a seat belt during the crash.

Grundy County EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.