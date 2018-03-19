SUV exits I-35 and crashes into Shoal Creek near Cameron

A Hamilton resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 35 and came to rest in Shoal Creek south of Cameron.

Fifty Four-year-old Gina Saunders was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened late Friday night four miles south of Cameron when the SUV was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 when it went into the median, overturned, and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle in shoal creek.

The SUV was demolished and it was reported Ms. Saunders was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol accused Saunders with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.

