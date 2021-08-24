SUV crashes into farm tractor on Worth County Route M

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Worth County accident involving a farm tractor and a motor vehicle injured one person Monday morning.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Beebe of Helena was taken by a private vehicle to the Mosiac Hospital in Albany with moderate injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 36-year-old Robert Moad of Albany, wasn’t hurt.

The sports utility vehicle Beebe was driving crossed over the centerline of Worth County Route M and struck the left rear tire of the westbound farm tractor. After impact, Beebe’s SUV went off the road and came to rest upright in a ditch.

The SUV was demolished in the wreck three miles east of Denver, and damage to the tractor was listed as minor.

Assistance was provided by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department and Worth County Fire and Rescue.

