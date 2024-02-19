SUV crashes into buggy south of Macon, two Amish airlifted to hospital

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning accident on Highway 63, five miles south of Macon, resulted in serious injuries and totaled vehicles, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 8:28 a.m. on February 18, 2024, involved a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Sarah E. Dowling, 19, of Moberly, Missouri, and a horse-drawn buggy operated by Rueben Schwartz, 24, of Macon, Missouri. The collision happened when the Ford Escape struck the rear of the horse-drawn buggy. Following the impact, both the SUV and the buggy veered off the west side of the roadway. The Ford Escape overturned, coming to rest on its top, while the buggy was removed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

Sarah Dowling, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to an unspecified location for treatment. Rueben Schwartz and his passenger, Laura May Schwartz, 24, also of Macon received serious injuries and were taken by the MU Life Team to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for urgent care.

The Ford Escape was towed by 2470 Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper Gipson, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon County Ambulance, and the MU Life Team, responded to the scene.

