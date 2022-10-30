SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th.

An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 169 north of 230th Road, and the Kenworth truck headed south. The SUV reportedly crossed the center line five miles north of Gentry and drove into the southbound lane of Highway 169. The truck attempted to avoid the SUV and crossed the center line.

The SUV struck the truck at an angle on the southbound portion of the road. The SUV then ran off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side against an embankment. The truck began to skid and ran off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, caught on fire, and came to rest on its driver’s side also against an embankment.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.