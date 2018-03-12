Suspended School Principal at Southwest R-1 of Ludlow charged with stealing prescription medication

Christopher Calhoun, who has been suspended from Southwest R-1 at Ludlow School has been formally charged in Livingston County.

Calhoun, who was employed at the school as Principal, was arrested last week after the Livingston County Sheriff began an investigation into the reported theft of controlled substances from a locked medicine cabinet at the school. The school nurse who monitored the prescription medication, which were listed as Percocet and Adderall, reported some of the tablets as missing.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports that upon additional investigation, with assistance from school officials, Calhoun, 44, has been charged with two counts of Class D felony stealing. His bond has been set at $10,000.

Calhoun is currently being held at the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail pending a court appearance.

