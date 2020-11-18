Suspects involved in Tuesday manhunt formally charged

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two suspects have been charged in Caldwell County with felony tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, after a vehicle pursuit that began in Linn County and ended in Hamilton on November 17th. Online court information says the bond was set at $25,000 cash only each for 21-year-old Kaleb Dawson Brooks of Hallsville and 25-year-old Tye Nicole Wells of Chillicothe. They are not to have contact with each other.

A Highway Patrol arrest report indicates Wells had a Linn County felony warrant for a probation violation on dangerous drugs. Online court information shows a warrant was issued in Linn County Sunday on failure to abide order on felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. A motion was made on November 12th to revoke bond and request a warrant. She is scheduled for court in Linn County on December 14th.

Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Jake Angle reported on November 17th that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office advised an officer was in pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a burglary in Brookfield and lost sight of the vehicle near Laclede.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reported law enforcement received information indicating the suspect vehicle struck a utility pole in Linn County, overturned, and was on fire. Officers and firefighters found the vehicle unoccupied. Angle said the suspects forced a female at a nearby residence to drive them to Wheeling, where they fled from the vehicle. It was determined someone then gave the suspects a ride to Chillicothe.

After checking for the suspects in two Chillicothe residences, Cox noted the Chillicothe Police received a call a pickup truck was stolen. Angle said the Patrol located the suspects at the Casey’s in Hamilton.

