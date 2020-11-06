Suspects involved in high-speed chase formally charged with multiple offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Two suspects have been charged in DeKalb County following a pursuit on U. S. Highway 36 the night of November 5th that law enforcement reports began in Livingston County and ended west of Cameron.

Online court information shows 36-year-old Susan Ayala of Gladstone has been charged with the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Thirty-six-year-old William Scott Robertson of Kansas City, Kansas faces a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only for each, and they are scheduled for an initial appearance in court on November 10th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a deputy checked a vehicle on westbound U. S. 36 going 99 miles per hour in a 65 zone, and the vehicle fled at speeds over 100 miles per hour. The deputy terminated the pursuit near the Livingston and Caldwell county line, and the Patrol took over. The Cameron Police Department reports spike strips at U. S. 36 and 69 caused the vehicle to stop.

Cox says he learned the suspect vehicle’s license plates were reported to be on a stolen vehicle, possibly involved with a homicide.

