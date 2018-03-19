Suspect wounded in shooting involving state trooper in Daviess County

A Missouri state trooper was involved in a shooting this morning in Daviess County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it all started shortly after 10:30 this morning in Harrison County when the sheriff notified the patrol of a theft.

A trooper discovered the vehicle reported by the Harrison County Sheriff heading south on Interstate 35 and began pursuit. The vehicle then left Interstate 35 at Exit 80 which is an exit to Coffey, The vehicle traveled westbound on Route N, ran a stop sign and crashed into a ditch.

In the moments following the crash, the suspect in the vehicle fired at the trooper. The trooper returned fire striking the suspect, who was transferred to a Kansas City hospital. The condition of the suspect has not been released at this time and the trooper was not hit in the exchange.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene, including members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, to assist with a manhunt for the second occupant of the vehicle, a woman who fled on foot. The search was brief and the woman was taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and the trooper have not yet been released and law enforcement continues the investigation at the scene.

