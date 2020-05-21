Suspect who fled in stolen vehicle from Chillicothe police arrested in Clinton County

A suspect has been taken into custody after he allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle Monday from a business near Second and Washington streets in Chillicothe and was stopped in Clay County. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the vehicle frequently drove at high speeds in the wrong lanes of Highway 36 and Interstate 35.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish notified the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office that 26-year-old Nicholas Paul Hagler of Independence was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on a warrant. Cox notes Hagler will work through the court system and return to Livingston County Circuit Court for his alleged crimes in Livingston County.

Hagler has been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office most wanted website since April for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on bond conditions on an original charge of felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares