Suspect runs from authorities after fleeing from vehicle, trips, then gets arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a driver who fled his vehicle and ran from deputies this week did not comply with verbal commands, even after tripping.

Two deputies were on patrol near Utica and checked a vehicle going 85 miles per hour. The driver reportedly refused to stop once he pulled into Utica. When the driver did stop in the area of Cornelia Street, he fled from the vehicle and ran. The suspect did not follow verbal commands and continued to run, tripped over something, and continued to refuse commands.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Bradley Aaron Case of Chillicothe on a Camden County arrest warrant for alleged felony unlawful possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Case was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending pickup by Camden County and may face charges in Livingston County, including resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, and excessive speed.

