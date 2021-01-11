Suspect identified in suspicious house fire on Jackson Street in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Sunday night responded to a house fire on Jackson Street and with the help of Chillicothe police, assisted in getting one occupant outside.

While in route, Lieutenant and Paramedic Jonathan Nolan reported a dispatcher reported the fire was in the basement where the occupant was located. The initial review of the fire scene showed smoke coming from out the back door which leads directly to the basement. Chillicothe Police removed the female occupant from the bottom of the stairs.

Nolan said firefighters made entry and quickly extinguished the fire located in a basement bedroom using approximately 100 gallons of water. He noted water lines inside the basement had been damaged by fire with leaks described as “everywhere.”

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities was called to shut off the water and a ventilation fan was placed at the bottom of the steps to help remove smoke. The fire department was on the scene at 1504 Jackson Street for one hour and twenty minutes late Sunday night. The owner was listed as Tomi Joy Novak of the same address. No injuries were reported.

The Chillicothe Fire Department said the scene was turned over for investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. In a report on Monday morning, Chillicothe Police Sergeant Cody Dysart reported a suspect been identified.

