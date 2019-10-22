Suspect eludes authorities in Livingston County manhunt

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a search has ended in the area of LIV 432 and 433 for a felony fugitive who fled on foot.

The suspect eluded authorities and was possibly picked up by a friend. The sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol searched the area Tuesday morning with the assistance of K-9 Zaki.

The investigation continues with the involvement of multiple agencies. Residents are asked to report any problems or suspicious activity in the area to law enforcement. No names were released by authorities.

