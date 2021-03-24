Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Randolph County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday responded to a call in Jacksonville to a male with a knife who was attempting to break into residences.

The deputy arrived on the scene and located the suspect, who approached the deputy with a knife in a threatening manner. The deputy responded by drawing their firearm and firing, striking the suspect.

Deputies rendered first aid; however, the suspect was pronounced dead by Randolph County Coroner Sid Conklin at 6:13 am. The incident took place shortly after 4:35 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old David Hill of Jacksonville, Missouri.

At the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department’s request, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is taking over the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Related