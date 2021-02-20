Suspect dead, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting east of Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A suspect died following an officer-involved shooting near Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on Friday evening, February 19th, after attacking a deputy. That according to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, who reports the incident happened after a one-vehicle accident.

The deputy responded to the accident at approximately 6:30 in the evening and found the vehicle to be unoccupied. Cox says the deputy saw footprints in the snow headed towards the timber. A man then approached the deputy, making comments that raised concerns of possible mental health problems. The deputy spoke to the man in an attempt to help him, and in response, the individual gave the deputy some type of suspected drug and a personal item or items.

The deputy apparently became comfortable with the man, as they were later in the front seat of a patrol vehicle, speaking, when the man became violent, seized the deputy’s microphone, and attacked the deputy. The officer pulled his duty weapon, discharging it, with at least one round striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Livingston County Coroner J. Scott Lindley was summoned to the scene, as was an ambulance, that transported the deputy to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe due to injuries received during the incident.

The names of the suspect and deputy have not been released at this time.

Sheriff Steve Cox requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control be summoned to the scene to investigate. The Chillicothe Police Department, Highway Patrol, and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Highway 36, approximately one-half mile east of Mitchell Road, were closed after the incident for investigation, then re-opened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday.

