Suspect attempts to take their own life during execution of warrant in Mooresville

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive shot himself or herself in the head with a handgun during an attempted warrant service in Mooresville on Thursday, November 5th.

Emergency medical services were requested and attempts to provide first aid were given. An ambulance arrived, and an air ambulance was also summoned. The injured person was flown to an area hospital. Cox did not have confirmation on the person’s status as of 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon, November 5th. Cox reports no one else was injured, and the scene was secured. Family and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office were notified of the situation.

Two deputies were on a fugitive investigation for an adult wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for alleged felony domestic assault—third degree. Preliminary information shows a deputy made contact with an adult male, and he was arrested on an out of county warrant.

Another deputy reportedly saw the felony fugitive lying in bed and began talking to the person in an attempt to gain compliance and submit to arrest. Cox says the person indicated he or she would not go anywhere, and there was an additional conversation in an attempt to gain peaceful compliance before the fugitive pulled the handgun and shot himself or herself.

Cox requested the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control investigate the incident. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information because it has been turned over to the Highway Patrol.

