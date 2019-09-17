Suspect assaults Livingston County officer after vehicle stop

Chillicothe Police Department officers responded late Monday afternoon to a report of alleged property damage in the 100 block of Herriman and learned a suspect had fled the scene.

Police said a Livingston County deputy located the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to stop it, however, the suspect failed to yield to the Deputy for a short distance. Police added the suspect resisted arrest and reportedly assaulted the deputy and one other officer.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Chillicothe Police and the Highway Patrol.

Authorities have released no names at this time

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 23 Shares