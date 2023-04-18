Suspect arrested in stabbing incident that injured two in Kirksville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Kirksville Police Department reports the arrest of a Kirksville man on Sunday morning, April 16th in connection with a stabbing incident that reportedly injured two individuals.

Twenty-year-old Shawn Dukes has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is to appear in court on April 19th.

The Kirksville Police Department responded to the emergency department of Northeast Regional Medical Center in reference to a male reportedly with stab and cut wounds. The victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Kirksville. Officers were advised the victim and another male were involved in an altercation in the area of Osteopathy and Mill Streets. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife, and another male was also cut by the suspect.

Witnesses took the victim to Northeast Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The police report the first victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later taken to another hospital. As of Monday afternoon, April 17th, that person was said to be in stable condition. The second victim received a minor cut and was treated, and released.

Officers at another location identified the suspect as Dukes. He was located at his residence where he was arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600. Someone can also call anonymously at 660-627-BUST (2878) or email [email protected].

