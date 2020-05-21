Suspect apprehended in Tuesday manhunt charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the suspect taken into custody following a manhunt Tuesday has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery in Johnson County, Kansas from crimes earlier in May. Jesse Moses Monreal remains incarcerated at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

The manhunt came after an alleged vehicle theft in Lafayette County. Two men said to be in the vehicle with Monreal remain at large.

Online court information shows he has been charged in Livingston County with felony receiving stolen property. An initial appearance is scheduled in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

Monreal also faces felony charges in Lafayette County of two counts of stealing—motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and one count each of stealing–$750 or more and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He also faces an infraction of second-degree trespassing.

Monreal is being held without bond on the charges in Livingston and Lafayette counties. Once he clears the extradition process, Cox says he will be released to Kansas authorities.

Cox reports the two men with Monreal are not suspected of being in the area after a truck was stolen from the rock quarry in Blue Mound. Those two men were reportedly not involved in the Kansas homicide.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and U. S. Marshal’s Office on the two stolen vehicle cases.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares