Support students at Bright Futures back-to-school Trenton event

Share To Your Social Network

Bright Futures Trenton will conduct a promotion called “Stuff the Bus” on four Saturdays in July. Each Saturday, a different location will be available for shoppers to purchase school supplies and hygiene items to support local students.

The “Stuff the Bus” promotion is held in partnership with the First Student Transportation Service, the bus company serving Trenton R-9.

The dates and locations for the bus to be available are:

July 6 at the Dollar General Market on Meadowlark Lane

July 13 at the Trenton Hy-Vee on East 9th Street

July 20 at the Dollar General store in the Eastgate Shopping Center

July 27 at the Dollar General store at the west edge, 301 Main Street, Trenton

Collection hours at each location will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An organizer for “Stuff the Bus” encourages the community to “shop local to help local students.”

Resources collected during the event will support the 2024 Grundy County back-to-school event in August.

Post Views: 44

Related