Support Special Olympics: Join the fun at Chillicothe’s annual Polar Plunge

The 17th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Brave men and women from around the area will don Hawaiian-themed costumes and swimwear and take “polar” dips at Simpson Park. Their “Reason for Freezin” is the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state, including right here in the North Area.

The Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older who is a fan of having a good time for a good cause. The event is hosted by the Chillicothe Correctional Center and will take place at Simpson Park, 715 Washington Street. Day-of registration begins at 11:30 a.m., and the Plunge starts promptly at 1:00 p.m.

In 2023, Chillicothe Polar Plungers raised more than $10,000 for SOMO athletes. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to take the Plunge and can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals. This year’s goal is $11,000, and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with more than 10 events.

Costumes are highly encouraged. Awards will be given in the following categories:

Top Fundraisers

Golden Plunger awards for the most creative costumes will also be presented to top individuals.

No wet suits are allowed, and shoes are required.

The easiest and most efficient way to register and fundraise is online. Simply go to our online fundraising page to sign up. We encourage Plungers to email their friends and families to support their Plunge efforts. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO North Area office, 702 S Woodbine Rd, St. Joseph. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge 702 S Woodbine, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Plunging participants will receive an official Polar Plunge commemorative shirt, along with bragging rights for freezing your fur off. Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 – Quick Dry Beach Towel; $500 – Sling Backpack; $1,000 – Stanley 30 oz. Tumbler and Quick Dry Beach Towel; $2,000 – Touch Screen Gloves, plus all the above.

SOMO is lucky to have a Plunge Ambassador helping with this event. Our Plunge Ambassador for this year’s Plunge is Charlie Phillips. He recently attended the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in the summer of 2023. Since then, he’s been working for months to help spread awareness of the Plunge.

“The Plunge is fun, and you are helping us athletes,” Phillips said. “If I can do it, so can you.”

