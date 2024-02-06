Support scholarships at “Princeton Rotary Trivia Night”

Share To Your Social Network

The Princeton Rotary Club will sponsor a trivia night fundraiser that benefits student scholarships. This year’s trivia night will be held on Saturday, February 17, at the Princeton R-5 Elementary School. The competition begins at 6 p.m. that night.

Teams of up to six members can sign up for the trivia night contest. The cost is $60 per team. Desserts and soft drinks will be available for purchase. As pre-registration is required, the list of team members and the name of the team must be submitted to Jerry Girdner at the Princeton school office.

All proceeds from trivia night benefit the scholarship fund of the Princeton Rotary Club.

